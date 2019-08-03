Extremism Watch

Afghan Soldier Gets Married a Year After Family Buried Him

August 3, 2019 04:29 PM
Afghan Soldier WEBVID CQ video player.
Nematullah Bakhtyar, a member of the Afghan National Army (ANA), was thought to have been killed while fighting the Afghan insurgents in southern Afghanistan in 2018. A body was returned to the family, who held a funeral and buried the body they believed to be their son's. Almost a year later, Bakhtyar makes contact and returns home, where he was recently married. VOA’s Zabihullah Ghazi reports from Kunar, Afghanistan, about this sad war story with a happy ending.  

