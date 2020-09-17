African Airlines Poised for Slow Post-Covid Comeback
September 17, 2020 09:09 AM
Africa's network of airlines could take up to three years to rebound from the devastating impact of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, say industry insiders. But this global crisis has also allowed the battered industry to rethink and plan for a new, different way of doing things. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Zaheer Cassim
PRODUCER: Henry Hernandez