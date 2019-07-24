African Continental Free Trade Area-Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 24, 2019
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
In this Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali examines the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, and whether the landmark deal will be an economic game-changer for the people of Africa. He is joined by guests Leila Ndiaye, President and CEO of The Initiative for Global Development, and AbdulRasheed Abubaker, journalist and publisher of 'Diaspora Today Magazine.'