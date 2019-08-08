After Russian Occupation, Georgia's Refugees Dream of Returning

The Georgian-Russian war of 2008 caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and most of them still live in refugee camps in Georgia. Dispossessed of their lands and their homes, many remain unemployed and vulnerable, while continuing to dream of returning to their homes in territory now controlled by Russia. Ricardo Marquina traveled to the Tserovani refugee camp north of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi and filed this report, narrated by Jim Bertel.