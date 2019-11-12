Amnesty: Turkey Arrests Hundreds Over Criticism of Syria Offensive

Turkish authorities have detained hundreds of people for posting comments of social media that questioned the country’s military offensive in Syria, according to Amnesty International. The human rights group says dozens of innocent people, including many journalists, are facing absurd criminal charges over legitimate criticism of the operation, which began last month following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Amnesty International says the crackdown is part of a wider attack on freedom of expression in Turkey.

