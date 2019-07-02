Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations
July 2, 2019 02:08 AM
Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations video player.
Iran announced Monday that it has exceeded its low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, violating the amount it agreed to hold in the 2015 international deal. The move is aimed at forcing the signatories of the nuclear deal to give Iran relief from U.S. sanctions. VOA's Kurdish Service discussed the consequences of Iran's action with two experts on Iranian issues. Zlatica Hoke has a summary of what they said.