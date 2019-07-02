Middle East

Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations

July 2, 2019 02:08 AM
Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations video player.
Embed

Iran announced Monday that it has exceeded its low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, violating the amount it agreed to hold in the 2015 international deal. The move is aimed at forcing the signatories of the nuclear deal to give Iran relief from U.S. sanctions. VOA's Kurdish Service discussed the consequences of Iran's action with two experts on Iranian issues. Zlatica Hoke has a summary of what they said.

Latest Episodes
July 02, 2019
Malawi Musician Fight Myths About Albinism
Malawi Musician Fight Myths About Albinism
July 02, 2019
Conservation Group Saves Forests and Jobs
Conservation Group Saves Forests and Jobs
July 02, 2019
Unpacking Trump's Foreign Policy Victory Claims
Unpacking Trump’s Foreign Policy Victory Claims
July 02, 2019
Protesters Rally Around World to Support Sudan's Revolution
Protesters Rally Around World to Support Sudan's Revolution
July 01, 2019
Libya Tensions Escalate After Tripoli Takes Key Strategic Town
Libya Tensions Escalate After Tripoli Takes Key Strategic Town