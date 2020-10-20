Quick Takes

Baby Gorilla Born at Boston Zoo

October 20, 2020 08:15 PM
A male baby gorilla was born in Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts, Wednesday, October 14. It was the first gorilla born at the zoo. 

The little boy weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces after being delivered by Cesarean section following unexpected bleeding by his mother, Kiki.  

Vets said the procedure went "quickly and smoothly" and that 39-year-old Kiki was recovering well. 

Mother and baby were reunited after the birth, and bonding has proceeded smoothly, according to the zoo. 

(REUTERS) 

