Back To The Gates Of Hell: Survivor Prepares For Return To Auschwitz

January 26, 2020 05:39 AM
Hundreds of former prisoners will return to the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops, alongside several world leaders. At least 1.1 million people – mostly Jews – were murdered at Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi death camps, between 1940 and 1945. VOA’s Henry Ridgwell traveled to Poland to speak with one survivor as he prepared to return to what many call ‘the gates of hell’.

Henry Ridgwell
By
