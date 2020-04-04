Banning Consumption of Wildlife in Asia Difficult, Despite COVID Pandemic

Scientists say COVID-19 likely originated through "animal to human" transmission at a wild animal market in Wuhan, China. New studies by the Global Virome Project, a worldwide effort to increase preparedness for pandemics, indicate the world can expect about five new animal-borne pathogens to infect humans each year, creating a sense of urgency to curb the wild animal trade. Steve Sandford files this report for VOA from Krabi, Thailand.