Belarus Arrest Chills Democratic Activists, Spurs Calls for Harsher Sanctions

June 01, 2021 07:17 PM
The Belarusian democratic opposition and some Western governments are calling for harsher sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime following the forced diversion in late May of an international airliner to arrest a Belarusian dissident blogger on board. Analysts warn if there is not a strong response, other authoritarian governments around the world might resort to the same tactic to arrest dissidents. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka has more.

Produced by: Ihar Tsikhanenka  
 

Igor Tsikhanenka
