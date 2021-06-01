Belarus Arrest Chills Democratic Activists, Spurs Calls for Harsher Sanctions
June 01, 2021 07:17 PM
The Belarusian democratic opposition and some Western governments are calling for harsher sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime following the forced diversion in late May of an international airliner to arrest a Belarusian dissident blogger on board. Analysts warn if there is not a strong response, other authoritarian governments around the world might resort to the same tactic to arrest dissidents. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
Produced by: Ihar Tsikhanenka