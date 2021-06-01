Belarus Arrest Chills Democratic Activists, Spurs Calls for Harsher Sanctions

The Belarusian democratic opposition and some Western governments are calling for harsher sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime following the forced diversion in late May of an international airliner to arrest a Belarusian dissident blogger on board. Analysts warn if there is not a strong response, other authoritarian governments around the world might resort to the same tactic to arrest dissidents. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka has more.

Produced by: Ihar Tsikhanenka

