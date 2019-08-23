Biarritz Prepares for G7, Leaders Brace for Trump
August 23, 2019 03:51 AM
Biarritz Prepares for G7, Leaders Brace for Trump video player.
U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan will be in France this weekend for the annual Group of Seven, or G-7 summit. The summit host, French President Emmanuel Macron, has declared there will be no communique at the end of the summit because of disagreements between President Trump and the other leaders on key issues. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.