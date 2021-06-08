Biden Heads to the UK and Europe on His First Trip Abroad
June 08, 2021 09:43 PM
President Joe Biden is heading to the United Kingdom and Europe on his first trip abroad, sending a signal that his administration values close trans-Atlantic relationships as it deals with challenges like emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and threats from China and Russia. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.