Biden Says Federal Workers Must Attest to COVID-19 Vaccination Status

President Joe Biden says that all federal employees will have to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are unvaccinated will face numerous restrictions. This comes as major U.S. businesses require employee vaccinations, and as U.S. health experts urge even the vaccinated to mask up again due to the virulent delta variant, now the most prevalent in the United States. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.

Camera: Saqib Ul Islam

