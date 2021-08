This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

President Joe Biden remains defiant amid a political storm triggered by the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the chaotic end of America’s longest war. Whether he can survive the crisis depends on many factors, including the safe evacuation of Americans. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.