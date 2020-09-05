Biden Slams Trump for Appearing to Urge Voters to Vote Twice
President Donald Trump created controversy this week by appearing to urge his supporters to vote twice, through mail and in person, to test the election system and ensure their votes count. Voting more than once is illegal, and the president’s comments have been slammed by critics, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story from Biden’s home state of Delaware.
