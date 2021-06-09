Science & Health

In Billions of Cicadas, Poets Find Their Muse

June 09, 2021 11:10 AM
Across the Eastern United States, billions of Brood X cicadas are emerging after 17 years underground. The noisy insects with the bright red eyes overwhelm predators by emerging in densities of 1 million per acre, scientists say. And the hum of mating males has been likened to the buzz of a chain saw. Cicadas have long fascinated one Washington, D.C.-based newspaper columnist, who has invited readers to muse poetic about cicadas. VOA's Laurel Bowman has that story.    

Camera: Laurel Bowman 
 

Laurel Bowman
