Blast in Northwestern Syria Leaves At Least 11 Dead

Officials are searching for survivors after a blast in northwestern Syria killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more, Tuesday, October 6.

The blast occurred in the town of al-Bab , which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions.

According to a witness the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area of town.

Several buildings were damaged in the blast and collapsed onto onlookers, leaving them trapped in the rubble. (REUTERS)