Blast in Northwestern Syria Leaves At Least 11 Dead

October 06, 2020 01:43 PM
Officials are searching for survivors after a blast in northwestern Syria killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more, Tuesday, October 6. 

The blast occurred in the town of al-Bab , which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions. 

According to a witness the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area of town. 

Several buildings were damaged in the blast and collapsed onto onlookers, leaving them trapped in the rubble. (REUTERS) 

By
VOA News
