Boats Brought Ashore by Hurricane Sally's Storm Surge

As Hurricane Sally passed over the U.S. Gulf Coast, Wednesday, September 16, as a powerful but slow-moving Category 2 hurricane, the storm surge washed boats ashore along the coastlines of Alabama and Florida's panhandle.

More than 500,000 residents in the coastal areas of the states of Alabama and Florida were without power Thursday after Hurricane Sally blew over the region, leaving a trail of destruction.

Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane near the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and slowly made its way across the state and into Florida’s panhandle region. The storm’s 165 kph winds and torrential rains flooded several small towns, knocked down power lines and destroyed homes and businesses.

Tony Kennon, the mayor of Orange Beach, Alabama, told news outlets the storm left one resident dead and another missing.

