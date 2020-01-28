Bolton Testimony Could Change Trump Impeachment Trial
January 28, 2020 06:04 AM
The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump resumed Monday amid reports of new evidence that could change Republican senators’ vote for witness testimony later this week. A New York Times report revealed former National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges Trump personally told him he conditioned aid to Ukraine on an investigation into his political rivals. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the potential turning-point in the impeachment case.