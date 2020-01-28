Trump Impeachment

Bolton Testimony Could Change Trump Impeachment Trial

January 28, 2020 06:04 AM
Embed

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump resumed Monday amid reports of new evidence that could change Republican senators’ vote for witness testimony later this week. A New York Times report revealed former National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges Trump personally told him he conditioned aid to Ukraine on an investigation into his political rivals. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the potential turning-point in the impeachment case.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 06:01
Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu Tout Middle East Peace 'Deal of the Century'
Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu Tout Middle East Peace 'Deal of the Century'
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 05:57
Thai Tourism Industry on Alert to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
Thai Tourism Industry on Alert to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 02:39
Afghan Students in Wuhan Grow Despondent
Afghan Students in Wuhan Grow Despondent
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 15:36
Kenyan Football Team Emerges from Slum to Rise to the Top    
Kenyan Football Team Emerges from Slum to Rise to Top
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 13:01
As Marriage Age Rises, South African Women Ask: Who Needs It?
As Marriage Age Rises, South African Women Ask: Who Needs It?