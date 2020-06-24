Border Crossings: Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan is probably best known as a chart-topping country music star with over 25 Billboard hits including “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Bonfire,” “This Ole Boy,” “This Ain’t Nothin'” and most recently, “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost." On May 22,& Craig released his 10th album, the aptly named God, Family, and Country and a title that exemplifies the most important things in Craig’s life.