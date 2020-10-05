Border Crossings: Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released his third installment of ‘Dropped Frames’ in September. This catalog of instrumental music was created live on the platform Twitch in collaboration with thousands of fans worldwide. Later this week, Linkin Park will be releasing a reissue of their debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory,’ two decades after its release in October 2000. The super deluxe box set will include three additional CDs, three DVDs of unseen footage, three vinyl albums and more.