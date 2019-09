The O'Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, 9 Platinum albums and 10 #1 hits such as “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Use to Be My Girl,” “Back Stabbers,” and many more; and they were inducted into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. Their current album, “The Last Word,” in which they take on social injustice with a message of love is the group’s final studio album and their first in almost 20 years.