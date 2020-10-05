Brazil’s Homeless Population Explodes in Wake of COVID-19

Social activists in Brazil say the coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in the number of homeless people in country’s largest city, Sao Paulo. Many lost their jobs and found themselves risking their health by crowding into long lines for food distribution. At the Sao Miguel Arcanjo Church, volunteers try to help, but it's a tiny effort against a mountain of challenges facing the population. Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo.

Camera: Edgar Maciel