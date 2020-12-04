Britain Approves COVID-19 Vaccine as Virus Surges Globally
December 04, 2020 05:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington with panelists Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor for Congressional Quarterly deliberate the latest top stories of the week including Britain becomes the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, with plans to roll out 800,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the year to the most vulnerable groups.