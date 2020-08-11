As Britain Deploys Navy, Brexit Complicates Boat Migrant Crisis

British and French ministers are meeting Tuesday in Paris for urgent talks on the growing migrant crisis in the English Channel. So far this year over four-thousand migrants seeking asylum – mostly from Africa and the Middle East – have attempted the crossing from France to Britain in overcrowded dinghies or makeshift boats, including several hundred in the past few days. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Britain wants to return the migrants to Europe – but its exit from the European Union could make it much harder to shut down the route.

