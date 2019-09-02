Europe

Britain Set For Explosive Week Ahead In Brexit Showdown

September 2, 2019 06:00 AM
Britain is bracing for an explosive week of political battles this week which could prove crucial in Britain’s proposed exit from the European Union. Lawmakers return from summer break Tuesday, when they will try to seize control of Parliament to prevent Britain leaving the EU without a deal. There have been protests across the country against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue, or suspend parliament – and as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the battle now appears to be now only about Brexit, but about the very fabric of a society and country once seen as one of world’s most stable democracies.

