Businesses Sputter and Shutter on COVID-19 Fears
March 17, 2020 10:57 AM
Stocks on Wall Street tumbled once again Monday, triggering halts to trading designed to slow panic-selling that gas gripped markets across the globe in recent weeks. The latest sell-off came despite Sunday’s strong medicine administered by America’s central bank, which slashed interest rates to nearly zero. Meanwhile, far from the trading floor, local economies are feeling the pain. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports