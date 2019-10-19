USA

Calling Someone 'Illegal Alien' in NYC Can Result in a Serious Fine

New York City is an incredible collection of diversity. People from around the world come to live and work here, but that doesn't mean that racism isn't a problem. That's why the NYC Commission on Human Rights backed a law that can impose a hefty fine on people who use the term "Illegal Alien" in a hateful way. Nina Vishneva has this story narrated by Anna Rice. 
 

Nina Vishneva
