Calling Someone 'Illegal Alien' in NYC Can Result in a Serious Fine
October 19, 2019 01:02 AM
Calling Someone 'Illegal Alien' in NYC Can Result in a Serious Fine video player.
New York City is an incredible collection of diversity. People from around the world come to live and work here, but that doesn't mean that racism isn't a problem. That's why the NYC Commission on Human Rights backed a law that can impose a hefty fine on people who use the term "Illegal Alien" in a hateful way. Nina Vishneva has this story narrated by Anna Rice.