Cambodia: 40 Years After the Genocide

January 22, 2020 12:47 PM
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren is on the ground in Cambodia to find out how technology and a youth population bubble are trying to overcome the country's history of war and genocide. Greta talks to Killing Fields survivors Youk Chhang, executive director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia and Ros Sopheap, executive director of Gender and Development of Cambodia, and Phay Sipham, Cambodian government spokesman. Air date January 22, 2020.

Greta Van Susteren
