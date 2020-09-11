Cambodians View Khmer Rouge Commandant Death as One Step Farther from Tragic Past

Cambodians have greeted the death earlier this month (September 2) of Khmer Rouge commandant Kaing Guek Eav – commonly known as comrade Duch – as one more milestone for the country as it continues to move on from its tragic past. As head of a notorious prison, Duch presided over the killing of as many as 16,000 people during the Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s. Luke Hunt reports from Choeung Ek, Cambodia.

Videographers: David Potter, Ny Chann, Luke Hunt

Video editor: Jason Godman

