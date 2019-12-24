Africa

Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married Off to Escape Boko Haram

December 24, 2019 11:39 AM
Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married off to Escape Boko Haram video player.
Cameroonian girls are married before the age of 18 but the highest rate is along the border with Nigeria where 60% of girls go into child marriage. One of the reasons parents give for marrying off their daughters early is to protect them from the militant Islamist group Boko Haram. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Krawa, Cameroon.

Default Author Profile
By
Anne Nzouankeu
