Car Set on Fire During Yellow Vests Protest in Paris

A vehicle and waste bins were set on fire, Saturday, September 12, as the "yellow vest" movement returned to Paris after being dampened by the coronavirus crisis.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered at two squares in Paris for authorized marches. One cortege set off without incident, but the other march was delayed after police used tear gas to disperse protesters who left the designated route.

The authorities had banned protests in a central zone including the Champs-Elysees, the scene of rioting at the height of the yellow vest movement nearly two years ago when anger over fuel taxes and President Emmanuel Macron's style of rule brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets across France.

The renewed mobilization of the yellow vests, named after motorists' high-visibility jackets that became the symbol of the movement, comes as France is grappling with a resurgence in cases of the novel coronavirus.

The country's daily cases of COVID-19 set a record Thursday, September 10, at nearly 10,000, while the number of people being treated in hospital has increased steadily this month.

(Reuters)