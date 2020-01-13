Middle East

Ceasefire Raises Hopes of Libya Peace Deal as Turkey Readies Military Deployment

January 13, 2020 11:01 PM
Russia says good progress has been made in talks in Moscow over a ceasefire in Libya – but a breakthrough deal has yet to be signed between the rival forces. Russia, which supports strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country, helped broker a ceasefire alongside Turkey, which plans to deploy troops to defend Haftar’s rival, the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord based in Tripoli. As Henry Ridgwell reports, more and more foreign powers are getting involved in the conflict – and while hopes have been raised of a longer-term peace deal, there is also a danger the intervention could backfire.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
