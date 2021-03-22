Immigration

Changes to US Immigration Policy Triggers Migrant Inflow

March 22, 2021 12:49 PM
Since the deactivation of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol Program, also known as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, thousands of asylum seekers have been able to enter the U.S. to present their cases. Meantime, thousands of others have arrived at the border also hoping to gain entry, as Celia Mendoza reports from El Paso, Texas.

Celia Mendoza
By
Celia Mendoza
