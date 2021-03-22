Changes to US Immigration Policy Triggers Migrant Inflow
March 22, 2021
Since the deactivation of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol Program, also known as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, thousands of asylum seekers have been able to enter the U.S. to present their cases. Meantime, thousands of others have arrived at the border also hoping to gain entry, as Celia Mendoza reports from El Paso, Texas.