Chile Cancels Hosting APEC, COP25 Meetings

October 31, 2019 02:31 AM
Chile canceled the hosting of two important international meetings in the capital, Santiago, because of ongoing protests across the South American country. Chile's President Sebastián Piñera said Wednesday his country will not host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in November or the COP25 environmental summit in December, as his government has to deal with the unprecedented unrest that has left about 20 people dead and led to the resignation of eight cabinet ministers. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

By
Zlatica Hoke
