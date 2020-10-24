Chileans Face Down Tear Gas and Water Cannon in Anti-Government Protest

There were tense scenes in the streets of Santiago Friday, October 23, as protesters faced off with police just days before a referendum to decide on a new constitution for Chile.

Riot police used tear gas and a water cannon to control the crowd out on the street.

These protests began a little over a year ago to call for reforms to the pension, healthcare and education systems.

A new constitution was a central demand that emerged from the protests with Chileans expected to turn out in the millions Sunday, October 25, to cast their vote in the referendum.

(Reuters)