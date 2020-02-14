China Reports More Coronavirus Cases in Hubei; Japan Has 1st Fatality

The World Health Organization says the large increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China is the result in part to a change in how cases are being diagnosed and reported there. China reported about 1,800 new laboratory confirmed cases and for the first time an additional 13,332 clinically confirmed cases in Hubei province, while Japan reported its first fatality. And U.S. health officials confirmed a 15th case of coronavirus in the United States. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.