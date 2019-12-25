Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C.
December 25, 2019 01:15 AM
Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C. video player.
The holiday season is a beautiful time of year in the nation's capital with many amazing holiday light displays from the National Zoo to the White House Christmas tree. However, this year it is extra special with "Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park," where visitors get a chance to help Santa save Christmas, lost in a huge maze of Christmas lights. Saqib Ul Islam has more.