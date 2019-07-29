Middle East

Civilian Toll Rises In Syrian Government Campaign Against Rebels

July 29, 2019 05:14 AM
Syrian war observers say five people were killed in a government raid in Idlib province on Sunday, adding to the toll of more than a 100 killed in the past days. The government of President Bashar al-Assad has resumed its deadly campaign to retake control of the remaining rebel-held areas in Syria, not sparing schools or hospitals. The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet opined what she called the "international indifference" to the plight of Syrian civilians. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

