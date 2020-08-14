As Climate Change Alters Rainfall Patterns, Monsoons Cause Havoc in India
August 14, 2020 10:22 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In India, the annual monsoon season has led to widespread flooding and other disasters killing at least 150 people and displacing or affecting nearly eight million others, from vast rural areas in the north and east to states in the south and west. Experts blame the deadly flooding on climate change and warn that unless more attention is paid to sustainable development, such disasters could worsen in years to come. Anjana Pasricha has a report.