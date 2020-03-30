Climate Change Drives Gender-Based Violence in Somaliland-Oxfam

Climate change is driving gender-based violence among rural communities in the breakaway region of Somaliland, according to the charity Oxfam. In times of increasing drought, women travel further to find water and other needs, raising the risk of sexual violence. Similarly, men unable to support their families too often take out their frustration on their family. Neha Wadekar visited the region of Sool, Somaliland, with Oxfam and has this report.