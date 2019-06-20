USA

Communities Connect with Refugees Through Power of Sports

June 20, 2019
Throughout June, observed as World Refugee Awareness Month, activists are working to spotlight the stories of the nearly 69 million refugees and displaced people around the world. People from all walks of life take steps big and small to shed a positive light on refugees and help them connect with their new communities. Some local groups in Washington got together to do just that through the power of sports.  VOA’s June Soh has more in this story narrated by Mary Alice Salinas.

 

