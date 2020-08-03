Community Partnership Provides Alternative Policing
August 03, 2020 09:50 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The deaths of a number of African American men in police custody have led to a reexamination of U.S. law enforcement and calls to defund local police. One retired police official in Los Angeles says partnerships between the police and community can be part of the solution. Mike O’Sullivan reports.
Camera: Mike O’Sullivan Produced by: Rob Raffaele