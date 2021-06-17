Congolese Refugees Look Inward for Support Amid COVID-19 Scourge
June 17, 2021 05:05 PM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Uganda, Africa's largest refugee host, is imposing restrictions on movement after another spike in COVID-19 cases, and that’s creating an even greater economic struggle for the vulnerable in urban areas. One refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo is finding a way to overcome that struggle and help other refugees. Halima Athumani has her story in this report for World Refugee Day (June 20) from Kampala.
Camera: Francis Mukasa