Africa

Congolese Refugees Look Inward for Support Amid COVID-19 Scourge

June 17, 2021 05:05 PM
Uganda, Africa's largest refugee host, is imposing restrictions on movement after another spike in COVID-19 cases, and that’s creating an even greater economic struggle for the vulnerable in urban areas.  One refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo is finding a way to overcome that struggle and help other refugees.  Halima Athumani has her story in this report for World Refugee Day (June 20) from Kampala.

Camera:  Francis Mukasa 

Halima Athumani
