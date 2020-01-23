Congressional Democrats: Trump 'Schemed' to Pressure Ukraine

Congressional Democrats accused President Donald Trump Wednesday of designing “a corrupt scheme” to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's leading 2020 election rival. In the first day of opening arguments before the 100 U.S. senators weighing if Trump should be removed from office, Congressman Adam Schiff said the vote on articles of impeachment would decide America’s standing around the world. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.