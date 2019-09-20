Congresswoman Katie Porter

September 20, 2019 01:50 PM
Congresswoman Katie Porter video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

In California, Katie Porter flipped a long-held Republican district to her Democratic Party in the 2018 Midterm Elections. She talks to us about the challenges she faced to become a US lawmaker, made more difficult by her life as a single mother. We go with her to a town hall meeting, where she talks to her constituents and hears their varied opinions about what they want her to accomplish in Washington.  

Reporter:  Carolyn Presutti, Camera: Jeff Swicord, Carolyn Presutti, Arturo Martinez, Adam Greenbaum, Arash Arabasadi, Miguel Amaya, Marcus Harton, Editor: Jacquelyn De Phillips
 

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:52
Freshman Members of Congress
Freshman Members of Congress
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:46
Congressman Pete Stauber
Congressman Pete Stauber
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:44
White House Gift Store
White House Gift Store
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 13:35
Agriculture 101
Agriculture 101
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 13:33
Soul Fire Farm
Soul Fire Farm