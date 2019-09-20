Congresswoman Katie Porter

In California, Katie Porter flipped a long-held Republican district to her Democratic Party in the 2018 Midterm Elections. She talks to us about the challenges she faced to become a US lawmaker, made more difficult by her life as a single mother. We go with her to a town hall meeting, where she talks to her constituents and hears their varied opinions about what they want her to accomplish in Washington.

