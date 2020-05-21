Europe

Controversy Surrounds New Moscow Military Cathedral

May 21, 2020 09:47 AM
In Russia, a colossal new Orthodox Church cathedral has gone up on the outskirts of Moscow. It is called the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed forces - a place of worship not only dedicated to the Christian faith, but a museum and also, for many, a symbol of the former Red Army’s conversion to conservatism. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina et al

Video editor: Jason Godman

Ricardo Marquina
