Conversation with Rosa Brooks, Leadership Council for Women in National Security

Host Carol Castiel and VOA assistant producers Jessica Von Zastrow and Ashley Obuljen talk with Rosa Brooks, law professor and co-founder of LCWINS, a new organization which aims to increase the number of women, especially of color, in senior foreign and national security positions. Brooks tells VOA that there is no shortage of qualified women to fill such posts, rather unconscious bias often keeps them from being considered and selected. LCWINS intends to change that dynamic and says greater gender diversity will result in better policy outcomes.