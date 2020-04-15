Coronavirus: Faith & Religion

An empty St. Peter's Basilica. The Hajj is suspended. Passover Seder tables include a laptop to include extended family. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines Coronavirus' impact on faith and religion. Joining Greta is Rev. Timothy Cole from Christ Church Georgetown, who was also among the first to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington, DC; and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of Beit Simchat Torah in New York City. Also, Dr. George Yancopoulos, President & Chief Science Officer at Regeneron discusses his company's efforts to find a cure. Air date: April 15, 2020.