Coronavirus Threatens Both Sides of US-Mexico Border
March 03, 2020 08:30 AM
The southern US state of Texas is preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak - and reaching out to neighbors on both sides of the US-Mexico border. A task force of public agencies and private groups from Texas, the neighboring state of New Mexico and the Mexican State of Chihuahua are sharing data and coordinating medical response protocols to handle any patients suspected of infection. VOA's Celia Mendoza reports from the border city of El Paso